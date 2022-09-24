ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.26.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 76.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $555,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 34.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 225.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 446,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.