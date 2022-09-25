0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 30.5% This Week

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $88,779.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,811 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

