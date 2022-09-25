1,155 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

