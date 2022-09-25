28,252 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,917,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353,176. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

