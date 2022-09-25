468,943 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 468,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,000. Aflac makes up approximately 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 1.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.