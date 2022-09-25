5,380 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Seagen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,972 shares of company stock worth $8,000,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

SGEN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 949,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,149. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

