961 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

