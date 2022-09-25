Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

