AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market cap of $80.12 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00021240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using US dollars.

