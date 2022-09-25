Alchemix Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.95 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.45 or 0.00107457 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,739,644 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community."

