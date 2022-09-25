Alchemy Pay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.80 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $117.80 million and $7.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

