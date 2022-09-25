AlinX (ALIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $282,818.00

AlinX (ALIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. AlinX has a total market cap of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AlinX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AlinX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

AlinX Coin Profile

AlinX was first traded on August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io.

Buying and Selling AlinX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

