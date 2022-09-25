All.me 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,875.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One All.me coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All.me alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About All.me

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up.

All.me Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All.me should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All.me using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All.me Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All.me and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.