Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Buys C$118,480.00 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$28.00 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.41.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.