Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $50.68 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $50.68 million and $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 179,987,714 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

