AlphaValue Downgrades Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) to Reduce

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

AlphaValue lowered shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orpea from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Orpea Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Orpea has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $120.88.

About Orpea

(Get Rating)

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

