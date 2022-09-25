Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Director Purchases C$15,660.00 in Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,880.

The stock has a market cap of C$199.65 million and a P/E ratio of -43.53. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.26.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

