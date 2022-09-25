ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.