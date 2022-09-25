American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Head to Head Analysis

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Noble Gas and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 36.97 -$1.60 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $90.84 million 1.79 $91.82 million $1.08 1.73

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% InPlay Oil 58.06% 59.93% 29.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares American Noble Gas and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Noble Gas and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

InPlay Oil has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 235.12%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats American Noble Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas



American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About InPlay Oil



InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

