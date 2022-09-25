Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
