Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $5.31

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

