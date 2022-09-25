Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$33.75

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.67.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.