Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
