Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

