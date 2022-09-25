Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.09

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.09 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 23,683 shares.

Applied Graphene Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.07. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

