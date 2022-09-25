Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

AMAT opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 198.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 86.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

