ArdCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,631.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $27.25 million and $22,631.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars.

