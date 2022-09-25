Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.
Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ANET stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
