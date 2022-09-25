Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.