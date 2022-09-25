Artex Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Artex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Artex has a total market capitalization of $210,979.00 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Artex Coin Profile

Artex (CRYPTO:ARTEX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Artex’s official website is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

