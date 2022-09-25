Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.95 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,516,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,437. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

