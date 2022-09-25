Atlantic Securities Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $200.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.47.
Equifax Price Performance
EFX stock opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.