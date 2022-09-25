Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

