Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $17.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $139.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

