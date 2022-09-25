Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $111,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,737 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

