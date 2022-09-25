Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises 4.2% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.26. 1,312,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,635. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

