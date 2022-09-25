Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$38.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

