Barclays Lowers LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 225

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 5.9 %

LMP stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 172.10 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.