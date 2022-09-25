Barclays Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.33 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

