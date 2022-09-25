Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $722.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $682.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.