Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $722.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $682.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $20.71.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
