Bata Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68,211.71 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $68,211.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00279536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00017213 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

