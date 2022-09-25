BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.20 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.07). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 164 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,525,790 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.11.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

