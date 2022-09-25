Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($7.76).

A number of research firms recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.28) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

BEZ opened at GBX 605 ($7.31) on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 635 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,326.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

