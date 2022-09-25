Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

BEG stock opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.63. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($1.88).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

