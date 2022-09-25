Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,918 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,513 ($42.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 575.98.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

