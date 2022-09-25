Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.2 %

BRK-A stock opened at $404,485.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432,897.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459,381.55.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 895 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $245,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,110.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,167,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,682,309 over the last ninety days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.