Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.