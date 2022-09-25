BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $950.69 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.28 or 0.00826210 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $950.69 million and $30.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,083,066 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro/#.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars.

