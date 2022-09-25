Biofrontera (BFRI) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) is one of 953 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biofrontera to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -93.13% -255.99% -42.73% Biofrontera Competitors -3,209.70% -160.71% -24.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $24.10 million -$37.71 million -0.31 Biofrontera Competitors $1.84 billion $245.47 million -3.91

Analyst Recommendations

Biofrontera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biofrontera. Biofrontera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Biofrontera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biofrontera Competitors 3112 13075 39289 634 2.67

Biofrontera currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,579.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.72%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biofrontera competitors beat Biofrontera on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

