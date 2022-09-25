BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0125 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $771,542.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,625,462 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.