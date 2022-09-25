BLink (BLINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

BLink (BLINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $303,025.88 and $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,834.98 or 1.00083882 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00059369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005776 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00066029 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

