Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.76.

SQ opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,810 shares of company stock worth $25,722,337. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

